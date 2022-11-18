Many older people don’t realize that if they have difficulty getting an appointment or managing chronic conditions or if they worry that visiting a doctor is too expensive, it might be time for a change. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Alexandria Beranger is National Director of Quality and Patient Experience, at ChenMed, and discusses how to know when is the right time to change doctors and how to pick the right fit.
How to know it's time to change your doctor (FCL November 18, 2022)
How to find the doctor who is right for you.