May is Women's Health Month, including Women’s Health Week from May 14-20. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services points out that heart disease, breast cancer, osteoporosis, depression, and autoimmune diseases are the top five health issues facing women. Visit tipsontv.com for more information.
How to kickstart your health and wellness journey (FCL May 3, 2023)
Dr. Jessica Shepherd answers important health questions and shares information about unique products that are available to promote better living.