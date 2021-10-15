Keep your skin moisturized through the colder, drier months. The new Olay Body Lotion collection combines niacinamide in its proprietary Vitamin B3 Complex with prestige skincare ingredients – collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C – to rejuvenate skin’s surface cells for visibly firmer, more radiant skin over time. Visit olay.com for more information.
How to keep your skin smooth through the colder months (Oct. 15, 2021)
Board-Certified Dermatologist, Elyse M. Love shares why she loves the new Olay Body Lotion Collection and how it can keep your skin smooth all year long.