How to improve birth outcomes for 1 in 10 babies born prematurely each year (FCL Dec. 1, 2022)

In 2021, according to the CDC, 1 in 10 babies were born premature in the U.S. Since 2018, there’s also been a 37% increase in the U.S. maternal death rate during pregnancy and labor and delivery – but those numbers are staggeringly worse for women of color. Multiple studies have shown that birthing doulas can help. They help lessen inequities for at-risk women in communities of color by ensuring the mother receives culturally competent health care; acknowledging the impacts of stress, trauma, and racism; and providing psychosocial support. Visit Elevance.Foundation/doula for more information.