How to host an authentic Kentucky Derby watch party (FCL Apr. 28, 2023)

Running uninterrupted since 1875, The Kentucky Derby is the oldest continuously held major sporting event in the United States. For an event that lasts only about 2 minutes a year, The Kentucky Derby occupies a significant place in Southern culture. It's an event with its own fashion, its own flowers, its own food and, of course, its own cocktail made with Kentucky's own spirit, and would-be Derby Day hosts should take note.