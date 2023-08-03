How to enjoy your favorite foods while eating healthy (FCL Mar. 8, 2023)

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025 , a healthy eating habit is associated with beneficial outcomes for all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, bone health, and certain types of cancer (breast and colorectal).

Fad diets may guarantee fast results, but they limit your nutritional intake, can be unhealthy and unsustainable in the long term. Healthy eating is all about balance. You can enjoy your favorite foods, even if they are high in calories, fat or added sugars. The key is eating them only occasionally and balancing them with healthier foods and more physical activity.