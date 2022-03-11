As the top salon on the First Coast for almost two decades, Ten Salon sets the standard for beauty and hair services that are both luxurious and accessible. Their talented artists are passionate about providing you with an impeccable level of service that is both masterful and up-to-date with their unique skills and creative expertise. Visit tensalon.net for more information.
How to create salon worthy looks at home (FCL Nov. 3, 2022)
We all love the way we look after leaving the salon, but you can recreate them at home with the right tools. Stylists at Ten Salon share their favorites.