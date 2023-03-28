First Coast Living
How to “Count on You” With Colorectal Cancer Screenings (FCL Mar. 28, 2023)
Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer, President of Labcorp Diagnostic, shares the importance of regular screenings for those that are 45 years of age or older.
Colon cancer is 90% survivable if caught early by your doctor.
All people 45 and older should be screened for colon cancer. Screening early can change your outcome. Learn more about colon cancer screening options.
Go to Labcorp.com/CountonYou for more information.