How to combat bladder leaks (FCL May 2, 2022)

Joan Lunden and her daughter, Jamie Hess break down the taboos that come along with being a woman of a certain age and how to conquer them with ease.

In celebration of her new book, Why Did I Come Into This Room? Joan Lunden is on a mission to get women to open up about aging and everything they go through during the perimenopausal and menopausal stage. She wrote the book as a guide for women of all ages, including younger women in their 40s – like her daughter – so they understand the effects of the aging process and can be proactive in determining their best forms of care. Visit myinnovo.com for more information.