The first Saturday in May is one of the most exciting days in all of sports with the running of the Kentucky Derby. Traditions run deep with the historic race and none is more celebrated than the mint julep. Learn how to make one and don't forget about the Turtle Derby! Visit oldforester.com/ktd for more information.
How to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in a fun and delicious way (FCL Apr. 29, 2022)
Old Forester Master Taster, Jackie Zykan brings the taste of the derby to your living room with the official drink of the derby the Old Forester mint julep.