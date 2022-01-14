In what’s being called “The Great Resignation” or “The Big Quit,” millions of Americans are quitting their jobs in search of better pay, increased flexibility and personal fulfillment. And according to the University of Phoenix Career Institute’s annual Career Optimism Index (2021 release), 42% of Americans do not see a clear path forward for skills development or career advancement. Visit phoenix.edu for more information.
How to build social capital in 2022 (FCL Jan. 14, 2022)
University of Phoenix COO, Raghu Krishnaiah shares the importance of building social capital when it comes to career advancement and job satisfaction.