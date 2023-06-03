How to become a Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Lifeguard (FCL Mar. 6, 2023)

The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division (JBOR) is a certified Advanced Ocean Rescue Lifeguard Agency of the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA). JBOR is the ocean and marine rescue service for the City of Jacksonville Beach that protects more than 4.1 miles of coastline. Trying out for the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Academy is your first step into joining one of the best lifesaving teams in the Country! Visit jacksonvillebeach.org/oceanrescue for more information or click here to apply.