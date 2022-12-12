While the holiday season may be filled with joy, it can also come with stress on consumers wallets. According to recent reports, shoppers are more budget conscious than last holiday, which means they’re looking for ways to celebrate and entertain that won’t break their Christmas budgets. Visit samsclub.com for more information.
How to be the host (or the guest) with the most – for the least amount of money and stress (FCL Dec. 12, 2022)
Lifestyle contributor and current GM of #teammusselman, Danyelle Musselman offers simple suggestions to avoid holiday party burnout.