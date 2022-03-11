This scam tactic occurs when a scammer pretends to be a trustworthy organization or individual to steal a person's money or personal information. This co-branded campaign will run through the holiday season, when there is an increase in scam attempts. Visit BBB.org/ImpersonationScams for more information and bbb.org/scamtracker to report a scam.
How to avoid impersonation scams this holiday shopping season (FCL Nov. 3, 2022)
Better Business Bureau® and Amazon, a BBB Accredited Business, have partnered on a consumer education campaign to help people avoid impersonation scams.