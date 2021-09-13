The worker shortage has increased since the pandemic, and many who are unemployed don’t have training or skills that match available jobs. To address this national economic emergency, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently launched America Works, a nationwide initiative mobilizing industry and government to swiftly address America’s worker shortage crisis. Visit uschamber.com for more information.
How the worker shortage affects our community (FCL Sept. 10, 2021)
Learn how it's affecting our economy, as well as the initiative created to combat this issue.