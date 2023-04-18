Founded by a mother who navigated her own son’s autism diagnosis, Jacksonville School for Autism was developed to help children and young adults thrive in our community. JSA is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2005 as a full-service k-12 educational center for students with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Visit jsakids.org for more information.
How the Jacksonville School for Autism helps students thrive in our area (FCL Apr. 18, 2023)
Founder and executive director, Michelle Dunham shares the importance of an individual-based program, which JSA offers.