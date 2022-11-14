In reality, the holiday season can be long days of working, then cleaning the house, prepping meals, hosting visiting family, you name it. And, if a stressed body is more vulnerable to infection, then the holidays are prime time for health issues. Staying in tune with your body, recognizing physical symptoms and having the right treatments on hand can keep your holiday calendar on track. Visit monistat.com for more information.
How the holidays can impact women’s health in unexpected ways (FCL Nov. 9, 2022)
Nationally Recognized OB/GYN, Dr. Taraneh Shirazian shares tips for keeping your wellness on track this season.