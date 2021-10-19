How the Cointreau 'Cosmos for a Cause' program supports the hospitality industry (FCL Oct. 19, 2021)

Cointreau, the premium French liqueur announces year two of 'Cosmos for a Cause' program to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) and invites consumers to join the fight to save local restaurants and bars across the U.S. as the road to recovery continues. Visit cointreauforacause.com for more information.
Remy Cointreau Brand Ambassador, Dominic Alling discusses why it's important to support our local bars and restaurants.