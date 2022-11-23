This year alone, more people will die of lung cancer than of breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined, according to the American Cancer Society. But the good news is that there are now more screening options available than ever before to detect lung cancer at its earliest stages when it is most treatable. Visit facs.org/lung-cancer-screening for more information.
How lung cancer screenings can improve survival rates (FCL Nov. 23, 2022)
For Lung Cancer Awareness Month, learn who is most at risk and how often you should be screened.