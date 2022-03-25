The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is the third generation of Jacksonville's local education fund and was established in 2009 to begin its role as Duval County's high-performing local education fund. JPEF works to close the opportunity gap for low-income students and students of color by investing in great leadership in our public schools. Visit jaxpef.org for more information.
How JPEF is helping to close the education gap (FCL Mar. 25, 2022)
The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is an independent think-and-do tank that believes in the potential of all students.