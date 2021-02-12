Over three decades ago, Paul Newman, the Hollywood icon, race car champion and founder of Newman’s Own food company and Newman’s Own Foundation, envisioned a camp where kids living with serious and life-limiting medical conditions could break away from the everyday challenges of their illness to, as he said, “raise a little hell.” Find out how these camps help children beyond the camp experience. Visit seriousfun.org for more information.
How a camp founded by Paul Newman continues to serve sick children (FCL Dec. 2, 2021)
SeriousFun conducts a first-of-its-kind study that examined the influence and lasting impact of residential camp participation.