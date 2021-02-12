x
How a camp founded by Paul Newman continues to serve sick children (FCL Dec. 2, 2021)

SeriousFun conducts a first-of-its-kind study that examined the influence and lasting impact of residential camp participation.

Over three decades ago, Paul Newman, the Hollywood icon, race car champion and founder of Newman’s Own food company and Newman’s Own Foundation, envisioned a camp where kids living with serious and life-limiting medical conditions could break away from the everyday challenges of their illness to, as he said, “raise a little hell.” Find out how these camps help children beyond the camp experience. Visit seriousfun.org for more information. 

