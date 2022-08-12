Top designers from around the country have reimagined the spaces throughout the Atlanta-based home with a focus on smart design and life-changing products dedicated to living better at home. The kitchen and entertaining spaces are filled with innovation and functionality. This year, a historic Tudor in the Chastain Park section of the Buckhead Atlanta area is the backdrop. The home is set atop a lush tree-filled property minutes away from the shops & restaurants at Buckhead Village. Check out the latest House Beautiful magazine and visit housebeautiful.com for more information.
House Beautiful’s whole home concept house (FCL Dec. 8, 2022)
It’s the fifth anniversary of the annual Whole Home showcase, and this year marks the first renovation of an existing property, rather than a new build.