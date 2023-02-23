The primary purpose of the legislation is to address the affordability and availability of residential property insurance in Florida. In addition to this, the bill is designed to get homeowners off government backed Citizens insurance if the premium is not more than 20% higher with private insurance. Citizens was meant to be a last resort. In moving people from citizens insurance to private insurance, they will also be required to have flood insurance. Visit mariaraymer.com for more information.
Hope for Florida homeowners (FCL Feb. 23, 2023)
Senate Bill 2A went into effect January 1, 2023. Learn how this impacts homeowners' insurance cost, coverage, and the company they use.