Our superhero helped turn the tide on the First Coast when we needed him most. Testing for the community was badly needed and had to be done in record time as the pandemic really took hold by the summer of 2020. By the end of the year his group was as fast as a superhero administering about 25,000 tests, including more than 440 tests in a four hour window during its peak.
Honoring our Superhero in Scrubs John Whetstone
John Whetstone, a lab manager at Flagler Health in St. Augustine, led a team that set up a drive through testing site in less than two weeks saving many lives.