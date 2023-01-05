The Federal Reserve has tightened the credit market in the past year to fight inflation. In response, home buyers have to deal with higher mortgage rates. Learn the strategies that are in play this spring as you look to either buy a new home or sell an existing house. REMAX.com for more information.
Homeownership still priority despite fluctuating interest rates (FCL May 1, 2023)
RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO, Nick Bailey shares new real estate data and offers tips on how to navigate challenges while looking for your dream home this spring.