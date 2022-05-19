Home Safety Checklist 101 (FCL May 19, 2022)

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 53,000 electrical home structure fires occur each year, claiming hundreds of lives and thousands of injuries. Periodic inspections both on your own and with an electrician can help with identifying easy adjustments throughout the home. When it comes to household fire precautions, electrical outlets are just one facet of overall home electrical safety. Homeowners should be aware and alert to other hazards such as overloaded outlets, frayed wires and dimming or flickering lights. Skip Bedell helps keep you and your family safe. Go to leviton.com for more information.