Time to run into some old friends and get ready for a summer of fun at the Home and Patio Show. From growing your own vegetables, herb gardens, retreat gardens, gardening benches, tables, raised container gardens and much more. How about outdoor pizza ovens? Detached rooms? This does not even scratch the surface! A complete guide to guest wellness as well as tickets and additional information can be found here: https://jacksonvillespringhomeshow.com/information/.
Home and Patio Show turns into a Garden Party!
Many have turned to gardening as a hobby or stress relief during the past year and rest assured you can get some new and exciting ideas at the Prime Osborn Center.