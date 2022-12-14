x
Holiday Shopping Made Simple (FCL Dec. 14, 2022)

Beauty Expert Milly Almodovar shares the scoop on trendy yet affordable gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Milly Almodovar is a multimedia reporter, influencer, beauty editor, Hispanic trends consultant, host, and brand ambassador. She has contributed to The Today Show, Wendy Williams, The Steve Harvey Show, The Fab Life, Good Day NY and local outlets on beauty trends and tech.  You can also find her on her social media channels “beautylogicblog” sharing her beauty advice and encouraging other women to pursue their dreams no matter what. 

From beauty, to grooming and stocking stuffers, to a little self-care pick me up, Milly has you covered. Go to CVS.com for more information.

