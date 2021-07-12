A few ideas that your pet will love include toys that promote socialization with you and other pets; treats, and toys to keep them busy when you’re hosting for the holidays; and pet-specific holiday foods that are special to them but also safe, nutritious, and easy to digest. Visit purina.com/expertise for more information.
Holiday pet safety tips and gift ideas (FCL Dec. 7, 2021)
Learn the top four pet safety tips for this holiday season, plus products to help include your pet in the seasonal festivities!