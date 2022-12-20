Holiday party planning made easy (FCL Dec. 20, 2022)

Maison Louis Jadot is one of the most trusted and revered wine houses in Burgundy’s Côte d’Or. Frédéric Barnier, Jadot’s esteemed winemaker, and his team balance tradition and technology, focusing on the purest expression of each wine’s terroir. These principles of vinification take the lightest possible hand in winemaking, and produce the essence of fine Burgundy. Founded in 1859, the house now owns 528 acres of vineyards, including 280 acres of the Cote d’Or’s most prestigious Premier and Grand Cru plots. Visit lovejadot.com for more information.