MS, RDN, Mia Syn keeps you ahead this holiday season and shares which foods should be left to marinate. Yes popular sips and apps for all ages. Tasty desserts that are easy to make and pretty to serve. Holiday décor and table settings. Games for family and friends of all ages and how to create a safe environment for guests. Go to nutritionbymia.com for more information.
Holiday Hosting is Back (FCL Dec. 1, 2021)
Thanksgiving travel was back to pre-pandemic levels and it's likely to stay busy through the New Year. Be on your 'A' game when the relatives come visit!