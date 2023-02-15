History lesson with a twist at the Florida Theatre (FCL Feb. 15, 2023)

This stirring drama with music is a classic tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Her courage helped to change the world. Share her adventurous life with your students in this accurate and deeply moving musical history lesson.
This production is for third to eight graders and is 55 minutes long.
Curriculum Themes: History, Language Arts, Biography, Multicultural, Music, Family Ties, Self-Esteem, Women’s Studies, History, Social Sciences.
To purchase individual and homeschool tickets, call the box office at (904) 355-2787 or visit floridatheatre.com to register.