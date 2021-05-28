x
History Channel remembers 100th Anniversary of one of America's darkest secrets

Stanley Nelson enlightens us on the making of "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre" and why we need to confront the past for a brighter future.

In the 1920s, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as Black Wall Street, was one of the most prosperous African American communities in the United States. Filled with booming businesses and thriving entrepreneurs, the district served as a mecca of Black ingenuity and promise, until the evening of May 31, 1921, which marked the start of the devastating Tulsa Race Massacre. More than thirty-five city blocks were burned to the ground and hundreds of Black city dwellers were killed. 

The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 is one of the most tragic moments in our nation’s history, yet this harrowing event is largely unknown to many Americans. It is an often-overlooked story that needs to be told. This documentary Premieres Sunday, May 30 at 8 p.m. EDT. 