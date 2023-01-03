Help Support Local Families at the 5th Annual Healing Hearts 5k Race & Fun Run (FCL March 1, 2023)

Find out why this is so much more than a race! Executive Director and Co-Founder Joy Parman, Heart Mom Robin Gray and 2023 Teen Ambassador Carter Gray inspire us!

The Healing Hearts Project is a Jacksonville, FL based non-profit developed and run by parents, caregivers, nurses, and doctors in the pediatric heart community who've made it their mission to support those affected by congenital heart defects (CHD).

Join The Healing Hearts Project on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at the Beautiful FSCJ North Campus for the 5th Annual Jax Healing Hearts 5K & 1M Fun Run.

The festivities will begin at 4715 Capper Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 from 7:00am to 12:00pm. All proceeds will go to provide support services to families and patients at The Terry Heart Center at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and UF Pediatric Cardiology, whether it be for surgery, illness or a routine procedure.