Help combat food insecurity at local event (FCL Apr. 26, 2023)

The Junior League of Jacksonville’s second annual Farm to Table fundraiser is taking place on April 29th at Berry Good Farms.

The Junior League of Jacksonville is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

The Junior League of Jacksonville’s (JLJax) second annual Farm to Table fundraiser is taking place on April 29, 2023 at Berry Good Farms. Farm to Table is an upscale celebration supporting the community initiatives of the JLJax that features a cocktail reception and multi-course plated dinner utilizing local produce and the majority of menu ingredients sourced from within a 50-mile radius. Celebrity chef and Chopped winner Carrie Eagle will bring her culinary expertise to dinner service and even treat event attendees to indulge in her Chopped signature winning dessert consisting of mixed berry cobbler with cinnamon oat streusel, candied kumquats, and Chantilly cream.

Dinner service will coincide with a program featuring two speakers from JLJax’s community partners and the announcement of the recipients of JLJax’s Pamela Y. Paul Community Service Award and Tillie K. Fowler Community Service Award. While focused on highlighting JLJax’s achievements in raising awareness and efforts to combat food insecurity within the Jacksonville community, we are also seeking sponsorships to help further support JLJax’s mission and commitment to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Dinner and program begin at 7:00 p.m.