Heirloom Rug Cleaning: Restoring your Treasure (FCL March 14, 2023)

It's like taking your rug to a spa day! This state of the art, in-plant rug cleaning facility is highly recommended for the cleaning of Oriental and loose woven rugs. They should not be cleaned on location like your wall to wall carpeting. Heirloom cares for the finest to the most basic rugs from around the world. They will pick-up and bring your rugs back to our special cleaning facility where they will go through our thorough cleaning process for maximum soil and spot removal. Having your rugs cleaned in our facility allows us to give them several treatments, if needed, with both sides cleaned, controlled drying and the use of various specialty tools that are not available on location. You can call them at 904-262-5863 or go to https://www.heirloomrugcleaning-jax.com/ for more information.