First Coast Living
HCTV: Low-cost home renovations to better market your home (FCL Aug. 5, 2022)
Brent Myron of RE/MAX Connect and Home Connect TV real estate expert talks about low-cost solutions that you can do to make your home stand out from the rest.
The market has changed slightly in the last few months. Brent joins the big show to discuss the atmosphere for home sellers and what challenges they may be experiencing.
You can now watch Home Connect TV on every day of the week with hundreds of homes for sale on the First Coast.