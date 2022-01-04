HCTV: How to Tame Rising Homeowners Insurance Premiums ( FCL April 1, 2022)

Attention to detail is more important than ever in this hot market. It's not the condition of the roof that matters but the age when you are trying to secure the best homeowners insurance. Many sellers are not updating the home or making repairs because inventory is so low and the buyers are so plentiful. But have no fear our Home Connect TV expert Whitney Ricci is here to help you navigate this issue so you can get the best insurance for the best price.
Remember to watch Home Connect TV on seven days a week with hundreds of homes for sale on the First Coast.