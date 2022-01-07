HCTV: Florida Hometown Heroes Program (FCL July 1, 2022)

Great news! More folks than ever qualify for the Florida "Hometown Heroes" program. It's a very extensive list, law enforcement, active military personnel, paramedics, child care workers, firefighters, educators, probation officers, social workers, to name a few. If you are a licensed health care professional, and meet the income standards, you are eligible.
For more information go to http://www.floridahousing.org/
Make sure to watch HOME CONNECT TV ON 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH HUNDREDS OF HOMES FOR SALE.