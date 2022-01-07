x
HCTV: Florida Hometown Heroes Program (FCL July 1, 2022)

Home Connect TV expert Cyndy Tomassetti shares details on the "Hometown Heroes" program that is more affordable to those who serve our community.

Great news! More folks than ever qualify for the Florida "Hometown Heroes" program. It's a very extensive list, law enforcement, active military personnel, paramedics, child care workers, firefighters, educators, probation officers, social workers, to name a few. If you are a licensed health care professional, and meet the income standards, you are eligible. 

For more information go to http://www.floridahousing.org/

