First Coast Living

HCTV: Changes to Homeowners Insurance (FCL June 10, 2022)

Whitney Ricci, President of Ricci Insurance group, one of our Home Connect TV's real estate experts, shares some changes for homeowners insurance.

Over the last year, there were an unprecedented number of insurance companies that went from "A" rated to out of business in a matter of months, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Floridians losing their homeowner's insurance coverage. There have also been premium rate increases like we have never seen before. Whitney Ricci is here to clear up all the confusion and give you options and know-how to help protect you and your family.

