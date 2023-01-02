When people learn to cook, they are more likely to share family meals together. The benefits of eating together as a family are significant! JAX Cooking Studio will provide you with practical tips and tons of support on your path to confidence in the kitchen. There are classes available for the whole family and even summer camps! Visit jaxcookingstudio.com for more information.
Have fun while learning to cook at JAX Cooking Studio (FCL Feb. 1, 2023)
JAX Cooking Studio classes are developed by professionals who are skilled at making education and cooking fun and memorable.