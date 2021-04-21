More of us are looking for organic products while companies like ANHEUSER-BUSCH understand the need for sustainability that includes clean soil and air for our beautiful planet. By going solar this beer helps to decrease the amount of carbon dioxide emissions more than 2,500 tons per year! You can do your part on Earth Day by enjoying your Michelob Ultra solar beer and dance to Maluma to celebrate this new-ecofriendly milestone.
Have a beer and toast saving the earth
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold truly celebrates nature and helps the planet by brewing a beer with 100% solar energy.