Rebecca Fillingham, the Director of Sales and Troy Smith, the Director of Hospitality join our show to talk about what sets HarborChase Jacksonville apart from other senior living communities. This includes the ultimate hospitality right down to what type of bread is wanted on a scrumptious grilled cheese sandwich.
HarborChase of Jacksonville Serving the Needs of Seniors (FCL March 31, 2022)
HarborChase of Jacksonville proudly offers assisted living, memory care, and short-term care services to individuals and families in Jacksonville, Florida.