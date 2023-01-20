First Coast Living Hang in There! Don't Quit in January or Ever! (FCL Jan. 20, 2023) Dr. Laura Garcia, a Clinical Psychologist and Director of Product Research at evidence-based weight care program, Found, shares how to keep your resolutions. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video Most people quit their New Year's resolutions by the third week of January. Learn how to hang in there with your new year's goals. Why now is the time when people tend to fall off the wagon, and what you can do to stay on track. Go to joinFound.com for more information.