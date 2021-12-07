x
Hamilton the musical comes to Jacksonville this fall! (FCL July 12, 2021)

The show will be at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville Sept. 29 - Oct. 17th.

Hamilton continues to be a wildly popular musical. It follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, including the famous Hamilton-Burr duel that ended his life. Jared Dixon portrays Aaron Burr in the musical and shares his experience as a performing in Broadway musicals. The musical will dazzle Jacksonville audience members Sept. 29th through Oct. 17th. Visit fscjartistseries.org for tickets.