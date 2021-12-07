Hamilton continues to be a wildly popular musical. It follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, including the famous Hamilton-Burr duel that ended his life. Jared Dixon portrays Aaron Burr in the musical and shares his experience as a performing in Broadway musicals. The musical will dazzle Jacksonville audience members Sept. 29th through Oct. 17th. Visit fscjartistseries.org for tickets.
Hamilton the musical comes to Jacksonville this fall! (FCL July 12, 2021)
The show will be at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville Sept. 29 - Oct. 17th.