Since 2005, Halloween Doors & More has dazzled kids and kids at heart with a fantasy land full of whimsical storybook characters, superheroes, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Best of all, this “gala of a different sort” supports pediatric palliative and hospice care through Community PedsCare, a program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Visit hdm.communityhospice.com for more information.
Halloween Doors & More: A Benefit for Community PedsCare (FCL Sept. 20, 2022)
The 18th Annual Community Hospice & Palliative Care Halloween Doors & More fundraiser is Oct. 15th from 2-7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.