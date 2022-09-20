Halloween Doors & More: A Benefit for Community PedsCare (FCL Sept. 20, 2022)

Since 2005, Halloween Doors & More has dazzled kids and kids at heart with a fantasy land full of whimsical storybook characters, superheroes, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Best of all, this “gala of a different sort” supports pediatric palliative and hospice care through Community PedsCare, a program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Visit hdm.communityhospice.com for more information.