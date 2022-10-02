x
Guy Gilchrist (Jim Henson's cartoonist) is coming to town with all our favorite characters (FCL Feb. 11, 2022)

He drew the MUPPETS comic strip internationally and his work was enshrined at the Smithsonian in 1984 and called a "national treasure" by First Lady, Nancy Reagan.

Well for most of us the Muppets are like family and became one of the happy parts of our childhood. Now we get to meet one of the creators of all this fun and life inspiration!

Guy Gilchrist will be coming to the Mythical Mountain stores in St. Augustine and Jacksonville Feb. 10-12, 2022 and is a visually-compelling and wonderful guest (see an example of a one of his media appearances here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-_wbwYfqxs ). He can go from blank page to fully drawn character in 15-30 seconds and travels with an original Kermit muppet and full-color display.

