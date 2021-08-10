Healthy eating habits are formed during childhood, but recent studies show most children don't get enough fruits and vegetables and eat less than one serving per day. In the wake of the pandemic the number of households with food insecurity has only increased. Learn how real-life laboratories help teach students what it means to be healthy, while providing nutritious alternatives to families in underserved communities.
Grow Your Own Community Garden (FCL Oct. 8, 2021)
Dr. Frederico M. Asch, MD Cardiologist, and CAULIPOWER CEO, Gail Becker talk about health and educational benefits of growing school and community gardens.