First Coast Living

Green Insurance Agency: "We Make Insurance Easy" (FCL Aug. 29, 2022)

What does someone with Tricare have to do when it comes to Medicare? There is no such thing as too many questions. Owner Bill Green has your answers.

Medicare has so many options but Bill Green, the Owner of Green Insurance makes it much easier to understand while answering all your questions. Go to Greenins.com for more information. 

If you are looking for Bill's book it's still available. The book is titled “Medicare Breakdown, the Alphabet Soup of Medicare”. The book explains Medicare down to the simplest terms possible as well as gives some pointers to avoid costly mistakes. If someone wants to request a copy they can go to www.medicarealphabetsoup.com

