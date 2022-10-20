Green Insurance Agency navigates you through Medicare (FCL Oct. 20, 2022)

Medicare is health insurance for two groups of people. The first is those age 65 plus as well as those who are medically disabled by the Social Security Administration. People who are eligible for Original Medicare are eligible to pair it with either a Medigap (also known as Supplements) and Part D plan or a Part C or Medicare Advantage. Some of these plans include: Dental, Vision, Hearing and Fitness Memberships. Visit greenins.com for more information.